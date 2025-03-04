Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amara Financial LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 101,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 76,108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 761,951 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 997,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after purchasing an additional 738,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

