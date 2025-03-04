Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Announces Earnings Results

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kitwave Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.83%.

Kitwave Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LON:KITW opened at GBX 265.38 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 295.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kitwave Group has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 409.50 ($5.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £212.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.29) target price on shares of Kitwave Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kitwave Group plc is a delivered wholesale business with over 1,500 employees and a network of 32 depots able to support delivery throughout the UK, specialising in selling impulse products (such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream), frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to over 42,000, mainly independent, customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.