Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.8 %

CRM stock opened at $292.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.32.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Robin L. Washington purchased 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,331.45. The trade was a 4.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock valued at $381,283,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

