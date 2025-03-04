LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average of $131.87. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $157.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.96.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

