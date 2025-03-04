LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $454,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,996 shares of company stock valued at $153,721,387. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $284.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.58 billion, a PE ratio of 139.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.44 and its 200 day moving average is $318.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

