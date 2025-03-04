LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 30 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,405,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,503,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,530,000 after buying an additional 230,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $347.81 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

