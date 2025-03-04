LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,255. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

