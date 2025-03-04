LGT Group Foundation Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,104. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

