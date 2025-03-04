LGT Group Foundation Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $30,805,286.70. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,084 shares of company stock worth $505,512 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $483.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of -219.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

