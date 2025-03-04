LGT Group Foundation Purchases 289 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 120.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 35.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $587.87 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $593.39 and its 200-day moving average is $590.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.80 per share, with a total value of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,456,251.20. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.23.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

