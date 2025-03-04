Mainstream Capital Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Chevron by 45.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 640,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,344,000 after buying an additional 201,189 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 17.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $153.05 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

