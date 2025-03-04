Mainstream Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,944 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

