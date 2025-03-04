Mainstream Capital Management LLC Has $24.20 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 17.0% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mainstream Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.