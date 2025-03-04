Mainstream Capital Management LLC Invests $101,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $43.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

