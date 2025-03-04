Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,493 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $24,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 48,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE MPC opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.21.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $897,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,124.90. This trade represents a 6,666.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

