Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,639 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.