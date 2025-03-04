Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $634.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.