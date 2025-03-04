Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $287.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.97 and its 200 day moving average is $289.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

