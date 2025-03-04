Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Short Interest Update

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,748,400 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 2,537,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,742.0 days.

Mebuki Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEBUF stock remained flat at $2.06 on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Mebuki Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

About Mebuki Financial Group

