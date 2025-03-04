Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.05.

Shares of MAR opened at $277.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

