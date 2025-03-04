Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

MDY stock opened at $552.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $511.97 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.36.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

