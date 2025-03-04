Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,353,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $97.82 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

