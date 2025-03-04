Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 842 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,994,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,029,000 after acquiring an additional 117,562 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 223,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 112,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 73,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

