Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $458.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.16 and its 200 day moving average is $462.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

