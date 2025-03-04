Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Metro Stock Down 0.3 %

MTRAF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. Metro has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.