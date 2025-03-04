Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.
Metro Stock Down 0.3 %
MTRAF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. Metro has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $67.35.
Metro Company Profile
