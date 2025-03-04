Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,793,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $193.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

