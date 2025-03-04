Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,331,000 after purchasing an additional 376,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,281,000 after purchasing an additional 136,138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after buying an additional 416,013 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

