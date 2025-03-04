Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Celestica Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 2.27. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

