Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 209 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $604.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $617.42 and its 200-day moving average is $564.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.42 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

