Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

