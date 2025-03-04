Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 4.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in SAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $280.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.75.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

