Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

