Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 16,220 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises 0.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,611.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,544 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 132,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

