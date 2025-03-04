NBW Capital LLC Acquires 2,131 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,766 shares of company stock worth $33,339,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $241.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $240.35 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

