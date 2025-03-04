NBW Capital LLC Sells 78 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $552.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $580.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

