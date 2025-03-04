New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ITT by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.01 and a twelve month high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

