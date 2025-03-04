Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys Shares of 387,800 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 387,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,989,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Up 1.1 %

BCE stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $36.94.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,283.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

