Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.9% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 534.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 145.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,693 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $109,579,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,858,000 after buying an additional 829,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,157,000 after buying an additional 767,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

