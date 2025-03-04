NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $594,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 301,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.9% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 120,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

