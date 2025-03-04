Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 123.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 350 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $244.90 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Loop Capital lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.