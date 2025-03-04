Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NEA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 930,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,649. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

