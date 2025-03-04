Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 83,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,971. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.