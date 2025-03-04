ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.85, but opened at $50.84. ON shares last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 2,830,904 shares traded.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. ON had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 114.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

See Also

