Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 68.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total value of $121,615.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,296.48. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $209,616.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,885,415.24. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,359. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $174.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. TD Cowen raised their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

