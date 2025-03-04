Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 212,160 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,160 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

