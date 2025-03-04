Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 46 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,067.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,018,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $617.44 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.48 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

