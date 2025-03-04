Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $648.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $666.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.05. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $492.71 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

