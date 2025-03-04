Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $214,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Kenvue by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.3% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,235,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

