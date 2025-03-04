Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $152.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.23.

Get Paychex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.91. Paychex has a 1 year low of $114.72 and a 1 year high of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.