Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 445 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,200,000 after buying an additional 470,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

